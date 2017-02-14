Restoration work to impact Gay Street traffic

The old Knoxville Utilities Board building on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville.

Building restoration work involving a crane is leading to three days of lane closures in the 600 block of South Gay Street.

Starting Wednesday at 7 a.m., the northbound lanes of Gay Street between Church and Clinch avenues will be closed during the day. One southbound lane will remain open while daytime crews are working on the former KUB Building.

The crane work is part of a facade removal and $10 million renovation. The Tombras Group is expected to move into the building in about a year. The building has been unoccupied since the Knoxville Utilities Board moved out more than 16 years ago.





Rendering of the proposed Tombras Group headquarters on Gay Street (Photo courtesy of Hatcher-Hill Properties) (Photo: Donila, Mike)

The crane's operation will block daytime curbside drop-offs in front of the Tennessee Theatre, but all lanes of traffic will reopen each evening.

The lane closures are expected to end by early Friday evening.

(© 2017 WBIR)