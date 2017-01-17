Review team to examine what happened in Sevier Co. wildfires

Some of the destruction left behind from the Sevier County wildfires.

A team of fire and wildlife officials will examine what happened in the Sevier County wildfires that killed 14 people and destroyed 2,400 structures.

Representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service and a local fire professional will make up the team.

A Smokies spokesperson says the review will create a report of what happened leading up to and during the deadly spread of the Chimney Tops fire on Nov. 28.

TIMELINE: What happened during Sevier Co. fires

The team will also make recommendations on any planning, operational or managerial issues that can be addressed in order to reduce the risk of a similar event occurring in the future.

The team will include a team leader, a management liaison, a fire behavior analyst, a fire operations and risk management specialist, a National Park Service fire management officer and a local fire department representative.

The roles have not been assigned and the names of the team leaders have not been released.

(© 2017 WBIR)