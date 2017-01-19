School rezoning poses challenges for Knox County's 1st district

So many parents have shown up for rezoning information meetings Knox County added two more.

With construction on new Gibbs and Hardin Valley middle schools underway, the work of explaining which students will attend those schools is far from over.

What was four public rezoning meetings scheduled by Knox County Schools administrators has grown to six as interest in the new Hardin Valley and Gibbs middle schools continues to grow.

Parents in both communities have turned out in big numbers to get updates and express their concerns about how the district's existing middle schools will be rezoned to distribute students to all the schools.





These are the areas that could be affected when the Hardin Valley Middle School opens.

Knox County District 1 Commissioner Evelyn Gill has the most schools affected in her district. She predicts the coming changes will have a major impact.



"Schools provide a framework and a bench mark for the next 10 years - where do we want to be? Serving the needs of students in those communities,” said Gill.



According to August 2016 data from Knox County Schools, Holston and Vine middle schools were under capacity, while Carter was over by 173 students.

Here's a look at attendance figures Knox County Schools is sharing with parents to show that the schools are needed to address overcrowding.

Attendance numbers for communities where the Hardin Valley Middle School is being built.





The parents Gill represents say there's a number of issues.



"People are positive that you have a neighborhood school in Gibbs, but to have a neighborhood school it impacts Holston and it also impacts the diversity at Holston Middle School,” explained Gill.



More issues arise for parents who find themselves having to drive kids to school or rely on the bus system.

“You travel 30, up to 45 or even 50 minutes on a bus to and from school. It’s extremely difficult to get affordable and safe transportation for families and students,” said Gill describing transportation issues that could arise.

Here's a look at zones that could be affected by building the Gibbs Middle School.







Gibbs and Hardin Valley middle schools are both set to open in 2018.

Gill says parents with questions can learn more on the school districts website. They can also email questions or concerns to rezoning@knoxschools.org.

High turnout is also expected at another zoning meeting set for Tuesday at Holston Middle School at 6 p.m.

