Ric Flair coming to support Glenn Jacobs for Knox County mayor

Pro wrestler Ric "The Nature Boy" Flair announces he will visit Knoxville on July 12, 2017 in support of fellow WWE star Glenn "Kane" Jacobs' bid to be the next Knox County Mayor. (Photo: Erickson, Melissa)

KNOX COUNTY, TENN. - Pro wrestler Ric Flair is coming to Knox County to support fellow WWE star Glenn "Kane" Jacobs in his bid to be the next Knox County Mayor.

The Nature Boy tweeted a video message Wednesday night saying he will be in Knoxville on July 12 for an event with Jacobs.

"Hey this is the Nature Boy Ric Flair telling all of Knoxville, Tennessee, that on July 12, I will be there live and in color to support my very close friend Glenn Jacobs in his attempt to become the mayor of Knoxville," Flair said. Jacobs is actually campaigning to be Knox County Mayor, not Knoxville Mayor.

PSA To All Of Knoxville, TN pic.twitter.com/Ex3gjdaiN8 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 21, 2017

"Make no mistake, we want to see thousands of you out there. There's only one Glenn Jacobs, there's only one Kane and only one Nature Boy whose coming to town to support Mr. Glenn Jacobs. Wooo!" Flair said.

Current Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is term-limited.

Knox County Commissioner Bob Thomas has also announced his candidacy for county mayor. Knox County Sheriff J.J. Jones has appointed a treasurer for a potential mayoral run. Democrat Tracy Clough has also named a treasurer in the county mayor's race.

Knox County GOP Chairman Buddy Burkhardt has also said he is interested in seeking the job.

The election is May 1, 2018.

© 2017 WBIR.COM