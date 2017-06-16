Ride Gatlinburg Trolleys for free this summer

Free trolley in Gatlinburg (Photo: Custom)

GATLINBURG - Visitors to Gatlinburg can get a free ride to attractions along the Parkway this summer!

For the seventh year, the specially designated free trolleys will run 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, from traffic light #1 at the north end of town to light #10 at the entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The service starts June 17 and runs through August 12.

There are numerous other Gatlinburg Trolley routes you can take advantage of for just $2 a day. Unlimited passes can be purchased at City Welcome Centers, City Hall and the Mass Transit Center, plus many lodging facilities.

Approximately 800,000 patrons use the Gatlinburg trolleys every year making it the fifth-largest mass transit system in the state.

