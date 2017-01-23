Knox County comissioners during a meeting on Jan. 23, 2107.

River Sports Outfitters will be allowed to keep its location at the Cove in West Knoxville.

Knox County leaders approved a 10 year lease renewal for the business during Monday evening's commission meeting.

Some community members spoke out against the renewal because of trash and building conditions. They also claimed taxpayer money is being used to pay for repairs to the facility.

River Sports Outfitters owner Ed McCalister told the commission he's been transparent and followed the law.

Fifth district commissioner John Schoonmaker was the only one to vote against the lease renewal.

"The Cove at Concord Park is our premiere park in Knox County. We want everybody to come there and use it. But if there's questions regarding the…a vendor that's providing services to our citizens, I think that's important," Schoonmaker said.

There will be a sign posted at The Cove to inform people about how they can share feedback on the River Sports lease and location.

(© 2017 WBIR)