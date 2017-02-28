Riverhouse wildfire recovery slow; customers give $15K

The charred remains of the Riverhouse Motor Lodge just one block away from the Gatlinburg Spaceneedle. (Photo: WBIR)

GATLINBURG - November's deadly wildfire spared most of the businesses in the heart of Downtown Gatlinburg along Parkway and River Road. One glaring exception is the Riverhouse Motor Lodge, where the site looks the same as three months ago when flames ripped through the motel.

"Nothing has changed. We haven't done anything [to clean up the site]. We can't until we finish dealing with the lawyers and the insurance companies. It's not easy," said owner Hugh Faust.

Faust spent 47 years welcoming customers and building a loyal following at the motel beside the river within walking distance of all the major downtown attractions in Gatlinburg. Now he tries to keep people off the dangerous property. The fire transformed the motel into an unwanted attraction.

No Trespassing signs surround the property at Riverhouse Motor Lodge in Gatlinburg. (Photo: WBIR)

"This is the only thing in downtown almost that burned. We're just one block from the main street, so there's a lot of people walking and driving by here," said Faust. "I've had to run a bunch of people off. It is the biggest draw for people driving down River Road. They're looking and gawking and taking pictures. They're really interested in the fire. That's fine, as long as they stay off the property because this is not a place to be walking around."

While giving WBIR a tour of the damage, Faust had to stop at least three times to tell people to leave the property. The site is roped off, the main entrance is blocked, and every entry point is clearly marked with signs warning people not to trespass. Nonetheless, many ignore the warnings until they encounter Faust and he sternly tells them to leave.

"I have the driveway blocked with a 'no trespassing' sign, yellow caution tape, and people step right over it. Then you tell them to leave and they act like they didn't see it. It is frustrating," said Faust.

Hugh Faust, owner of the wildfire-ravaged Riverhouse Motor Lodge. (Photo: WBIR)

The frustration of trespassers is minor compared to the financial burden of losing the motel. Faust was forced to lay off half of his staff.

"We had 28 employees between the Riverhouse Motor Lodge and our other location at the Riverhouse Inn at the Park a few blocks away. Both locations are about the same size. We had to lay off 14 people. We gave them all severance pay. It's hard because even if they can find work somewhere else, these are some of the best jobs in town. We have very good wages, paid vacations, 401K benefits, and all the employees treat each other like family," said Faust. "It has been very upsetting for me, my management, and the employees that got laid off."

Faust credits his employees for building a very loyal customer base at the Riverhouse Motor Lodge and the Inn. The overwhelming majority of customers are repeat-guests who stayed at the motel in the past. Generations of people made staying at the motel a family tradition.

Ash and debris remains three months after wildfires destroyed the Riverhouse Motor Lodge in Gatlinburg. (Photo: WBIR)

The customers are so loyal, they created a Facebook page after the wildfire called "Remember the Riverhouse." The page has more than 900 members who have reminisced about good times at the Riverhouse, posted family photos, and sent kind messages to the staff. In addition to opening up their hearts and sending moral support, customers have also opened up their checkbooks.

LINK: Facebook page "Remember the Riverhouse - Please Rebuild"

"Our customers have provided more than $15,000 of aid to our employees who were laid off. We did not request the aid. They did this on their own. We had a person send us $3,000. Then one lady sent in six $100 bills. We didn't know what to say. We couldn't believe it. We're flabbergasted. It has been very heart-warming to see the response from people who have been our customers throughout the last 47 years. It means my staff was doing a great job of running this place," said Faust.

The Facebook page also asks Faust to rebuild the Riverhouse Motor Lodge. He says the issue is still tied up with lawyers and insurance companies, but it is his desire to rebuild.

A burned beam at the Riverhouse Motor Lodge. (Photo: WBIR)

"If we can get everything worked out and resolved, it will probably take a year and a half to reopen. That's based on a very rough estimate, but about six months of designs and permitting and then another year of construction. I hope someday I can do another interview here and show you we're opening back up better than ever," said Faust.

The wildfire in Gatlinburg is not the only reason WBIR has interviewed the Faust family since November 2016. Earlier that month, the family's longtime timber business in Morgan County was also damaged by wildfires. The business is hailed by environmentalists as a responsible steward of the land as a sustainable timber operation.

WBIR Nov. 16, 2016: Morgan County wildfire damages family timber company

WBIR Dec. 6, 2016: Riverhouse owners burned twice by wildfires

Ash and debris from wildfire destruction at the Riverhouse Motor Lodge in Gatlinburg. (Photo: WBIR)

