Road closures this weekend for USA Cycling event

KNOXVILLE - Hundreds of elite athletes are in Knoxville this weekend to take part in the USA Cycling National Championships.



It's the first time the event will be held in Knoxville.

To keep the participants and the public safe, there will be a number of road closures on Saturday and Sunday you need to be aware of.

In addition, KAT and trolley routes will be adjusted to accommodate the closures, though you should still be able to get where you want to go.



Here’s a rundown of what you need to know to navigate downtown, East Knoxville and South Knoxville this weekend, courtesy of our friends at Visit Knoxville:



Street closures



Street closures start Friday in the Old City.



Saturday, June 24



Roads will be closed in Old City area from 6:30 a.m. until about 4 p.m., and traffic will be impacted during that time on Neyland Drive between Lake Loudon Boulevard and South Central Street. Calhoun’s restaurant patrons should park at the City County Building Garage.



Other time trial road impacts with rolling closures include:



• Patton Street between Willow and East Jackson avenues;

• East Jackson between South Central Street and Harriett Tubman Street;

• Harriett Tubman between McCalla and East Hill avenues;

• East Hill between Harriett Tubman and Historic Preservation Drive;

• Historic Preservation between East Hill Avenue and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive;

• Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive between Historic Preservation Drive and Neyland Drive exit ramp (near the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame);

• Neyland Drive between Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive and Lake Loudon Boulevard; and

• South Central between Neyland and East Jackson Avenue.



Sunday, June 25



Traffic will be impacted from 8 a.m. until about 6:45 p.m. along a 7.9-mile course used for USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships. Expect delays at intersections, as traffic will be allowed to pass periodically in these areas.



Road closures to accommodate the national championships are:



• East Jackson Avenue between Harriett Tubman Street and South Central Street;

• South Central between East Jackson Avenue and Cumberland Avenue;

• Cumberland between South Central and State Street;

• State between Cumberland Avenue and West Hill Avenue;

• West Hill between Hall of Fame Drive and South Gay Street / Gay Street Bridge;

• Gay Street – including the Gay Street Bridge across the Tennessee River, southbound lanes between Cumberland and Blount avenues, and northbound lanes between Blount and Hill avenues;

• Council Place between the Gay Street Bridge and Atchley Street;

• Atchley between Council Place and Mimosa Avenue;

• Mimosa between Atchley Street and Sherrod Road;

• Sherrod between Mimosa and Davenport Road;

• Davenport between Sherrod and Cottrell Street;

• Cottrell between Wynn Avenue and Anita Drive;

• Anita between Cottrell and the James White Parkway access ramp;

• James White Parkway between Anita Drive access and Sevierville Pike;

• James White Parkway between Anita Drive and East Hill Avenue;

• East Hill between James White Parkway and Harriett Tubman Street;

• Harriett Tubman between East Hill and McCalla Avenue; and

• McCalla between Harriett Tubman and East Jackson Avenue.



To view maps of the course, visit https://www.visitknoxville.com/usa-cycle-knox/event-info/race-routes/.



For maps of street closures, visit https://www.waze.com/events/national-championships-2017-06-23 or https://www.visitknoxville.com/usa-cycle-knox/event-info/road-closures-maps.



For maps showing the designated crossing points, visit https://www.visitknoxville.com/usa-cycle-knox/event-info/road-closures-maps.



KAT buses and trolleys



KAT will be changing service on 11 bus or trolley routes this weekend serving the downtown and East Knoxville areas:



 Route 11 – Kingston Pike: On Sunday only, there will be no inbound service on Main Street;

 Route 20 – Central Street: No service on Magnolia Avenue; using Fifth Avenue instead;

 Route 22 – Broadway: No service on Summit Hill Drive or Hall of Fame Drive; using Church Avenue to Henley Street;

 Route 24 – Breda Road: No service on Magnolia Avenue; using Fifth Avenue instead;

 Route 30 – Parkridge: No service on MLK; using Hall of Fame to Magnolia Avenue to Bertrand Street;

 Route 32 – Dandridge: No service on Summit Hill; using Hall of Fame to Magnolia to Bertrand, Bethel Avenue to Surrey Road, back to Dandridge Avenue and Hazen Street;

 Route 33 – MLK: No service on Hill Avenue or MLK; instead, using Hall of Fame to Magnolia to Bertrand;

 Route 34 – Burlington: No service to Austin Homes, Harriet Tubman Street or Dandridge Avenue; instead, using Hall of Fame to Magnolia to Bertrand; and

 Route 40 – South Knoxville: No service on Hall of Fame or Hill Avenue; instead, using Church Avenue to Henley Street to Blount Avenue.



On Saturday, the Blue Line Trolley will not operate, and the Green Line Trolley will not serve the Old City. (KAT does not operate the trolleys on Sundays.)



For details and maps of detours, visit www.katbus.com, visit the Knoxville Station lobby, or call 865-637-3000.





