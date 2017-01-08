Road conditions by county across East Tennessee

(Photo: Anna Khomulo, © Anna Khomulo)

Some East Tennessee counties are experiencing slick road conditions Sunday after ice formed on secondary and untreated streets overnight.

Temperatures dipped into single digits overnight and are expected to remain below freezing through Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation recommends anyone traveling Sunday to take extra caution on the roadways as black ice may not be visible to drivers right away.

"In the event that you do in fact have to be on the roadways give yourself some extra time to get where you have to go and perhaps the most important thing is give yourself some extra braking room," said Mark Nagi, with TDOT.

Here are the road conditions for several counties throughout East Tennessee as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Anderson Co: Main roads mostly clear; secondary roads still experiencing very slick conditions

Blount Co: Main roads mostly clear; some slick spots on secondary roads

Campbell Co: Most roads are clear; some slick spots on secondary roads

Claiborne Co: Main roads mostly clear; some slick spots on secondary roads

Cocke Co: Patches of ice on main roads and secondary roads

Grainger: Main roads mostly clear; some slick spots on secondary roads

Greene: Main roads mostly clear; slick spots on secondary roads

Hamblen Co: Main roads mostly clear; icy conditions on secondary roads

Jefferson Co: Main roads are clear; some icy and slick spots on secondary roads

Knox Co: Main roads are clear; some slick spots on secondary roads

Loudon Co: Main roads mostly clear

McMinn Co: Main roads mostly clear; icy spots on secondary roads

Monroe Co: Main roads mostly clear; Tellico area near the river is experiencing very slick conditions

Morgan Co: Main roads are mostly clear; black ice in shaded areas; secondary roads in the northern part of the county are very slick

Roane Co: Main roads mostly clear

Scott Co: Main roads are clear; slick spots on secondary roads

Sevier Co: Wet and icy in the higher elevations; Main roads are mostly clear in Wears Valley and Waldens Creek areas but getting off the mountain is difficult because of slick conditions; Wiley Oakley area is slick and icy; Sky Harbor area in Pigeon Forge experiencing very slick and icy roads.

Union Co: Main roads are clear; slick spots on secondary roads