Roane Co. Animal Shelter hosts free adoption event

HARRIMAN - Many animals found forever homes after a free adoption event with the Roane County Animal Shelter Saturday afternoon.

All of the adoptable pets were spayed or neutered and had been given rabies vaccinations.

"Any time we can get animals out of the shelter and into a home," Tim Duff, owner of the Subaru dealership in Harriman, said. "I think that's just great for the community."

Each cat and dog adopted at the event also went home with a goody box of toys and treats.

"There were at least 10 or 12 animals on site here today," Duff said.

The event was held in conjunction with the local Subaru dealership in Harriman as well as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

If you would like to help donate to shelter or adopt an animal, you can check out the Roane County Animal Shelter's Facebook page for more information.

