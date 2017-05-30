Roane County church helps feed utility workers

After their long hours of work, utility workers were treated to a free lunch from Big Emory Baptist Church in Roane County. May 30 (2017).

The utility workers helping with the storm recovery in Roane County got a much deserved break on Tuesday.

Big Emory Baptist Church hosted a free lunch for all utility workers helping with the storm recovery.

It was a chance for the men and women working long hours to take a quick break. The organizer, Elvis Turpin of Kingston, said he thought of the idea while cooking on Memorial Day.

"My wife and I were talking and she's like, 'You know we're sitting here eating and these guys are out working, sacrificing for their family time away from their family," said Turpin.

Turpin said he wants people to understand just how hard the crews have been working.

They estimate that they served around 60 people.

