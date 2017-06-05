Roane school board member charged with DUI in city vehicle

Darrell Langley mugshot - Roane County Sheriff's Office

ROANE CO. - The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested and charged public official, Darrell "Drack" Langley, with DUI in a city-owned vehicle.

Langley is a Roane County School Board member and director of public works for the city of Harriman.

The THP report shows Langley backed into a parked vehicle at the Phillips 66 convenience store on Highway 27 on June 1st around 8 p.m. The officer filing the report said Langley appeared to be intoxicated and had an odor of alcohol on his breath.

The report states Langley failed the field sobriety test. The officer charged him with DUI.

Langley was driving a white truck registered to the City of Harriman. City Manager Kevin Helms said he placed limitations on Langley's use of city vehicles. He added they are assessing the situation and will determine if any other action is needed when all the information has been presented.

