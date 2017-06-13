Roane State instructor awarded after saving newborn's life last year

Roane State adjunct professor Jason Fox, right, is pictured with Capt. Joseph Cate, also with the Morristown-Hamblen EMS, as they receive the statewide “Star of Life” award for reviving an infant. (Photo: Custom)

KNOX COUNTY - A premature infant who stopped breathing and had no pulse right after he was born is alive after a Roane State Community College adjunct instructor at the college's Knox County Center for Health Sciences put his training to use.

For his actions, which he said were a “combination of training, instinct and a miracle,” Jason Fox received a statewide award titled the “Star of Life.”

According to a release, Fox, who has been with Roane State for a year, is also a lieutenant with the Morristown-Hamblen EMS.

He is credited, along with Morristown-Hamblen County EMS’ Capt. Joseph Cate, for reviving the infant. The newborn was three months premature when he was born at home late last July.

The EMS professionals used cardiopulmonary resuscitation to revive the infant after he hadn’t been breathing for 11 minutes.

For their lifesaving effort, Fox and Cate and the Morristown-Hamblen EMS were awarded the Dr. Michael Carr Tennessee EMSC State Star of Life Award during a ceremony last month in Nashville.

The award, now in its ninth year, honors prehospital medical care providers for lifesaving actions, an EMSC spokeswoman said.

The infant shows no signs of “neuro-deficits” and made a full recovery, according to the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services for Children (TN EMSC) organization.

