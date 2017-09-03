Roaring Fork Baptist Church nears end of summer rebuild

More than 2,000 volunteers from a group called Builders for Christ spent the last three months helping Roaring Fork Baptist rebuild.

SEVIER COUNTY - More than nine months after the Sevier County wildfires tore through Gatlinburg, Roaring Fork Baptist Church continues moving forward with rebuilding.

The fires burned the church to the ground. Since then, the congregation worships out a pole barn at Camp Smoky while volunteers help with rebuilding.

"It's really amazing that in just 14 weeks, everything you see here has happened," Kim McCroskey, pastor of Roaring Fork, said.

More than 2,000 volunteers from a group called "Builders for Christ" spent the last three months helping the church rebuild.

Now the 25,000 square foot structure is almost complete.

"We've got a lot of work to do," McCroskey said. "We've got finish work and painting and things like that."

The church is about 90 percent complete. Now that the volunteers have left, the congregation is looking for help to finish the painting, trim work and flooring.

“We’re going to be home sooner rather than later,” McCroskey said. His goal is to be moved into the church by November.

In the meantime, he said he and his congregation are counting their blessings.

“This is just a victory,” he said.

"A victory that was a long way off nine months ago.”

