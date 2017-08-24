Roasted Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:
6 Beets, Sliced
1 Head of Romaine Lettuce Chopped
1 Cup Walnuts
2 large Green Apples, Sliced into Match Stick Shape
1 Cup Crumbled Goat Cheese
For dressing:
2 Cups Mixed Berries
2 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar
1 tbsp Olive Oil
Juice from 1 Lemon
1 tbsp Mustard
Fresh Rosemary
Directions:
Roast Sliced Beets in Oven lightly covered in Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper for 20-30 minutes at 350. For dressing: Blend all ingredients in blender until smooth. Assemble Salad as desired, and top with dressing.
