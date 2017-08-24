Roasted Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

6 Beets, Sliced

1 Head of Romaine Lettuce Chopped

1 Cup Walnuts

2 large Green Apples, Sliced into Match Stick Shape

1 Cup Crumbled Goat Cheese

For dressing:

2 Cups Mixed Berries

2 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

1 tbsp Olive Oil

Juice from 1 Lemon

1 tbsp Mustard

Fresh Rosemary

Directions:

Roast Sliced Beets in Oven lightly covered in Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper for 20-30 minutes at 350. For dressing: Blend all ingredients in blender until smooth. Assemble Salad as desired, and top with dressing.

Presented by: Naked Foods

Date: 8/24/17

