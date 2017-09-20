Roasted Butternut Squash, Hazelnut and Spinach Salad

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 pound baby spinach

4 cups diced butternut squash (approximately 1 medium squash)

1 TBL grapeseed oil

1 tsp Kosher salt

¼ tsp chili flakes

½ cup toasted and chopped hazelnuts

as needed Kosher salt

For the Vinaigrette:

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

2 tablespoons Grapeseed oil

1 teaspoon honey

2 pinches Kosher salt

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F with a large cast iron skillet inside. Peel, seed and cut butternut squash in to a medium size dice. In a bowl mix the diced squash with the salt and oil and place in the pre heated cast iron and place back in the oven for 20 min tossing half way through. Meanwhile whisk all the ingredients for the vinaigrette in a small bowl. Allow the dressing to sit for a few moments and set aside. Once squash is done toss the spinach greens with the vinaigrette and season with the salt. Then toss with the roasted squash the hazelnuts.

