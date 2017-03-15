Roasting Vegetables 101: Brussels Sprouts

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 pound Brussels sprouts washed and trimmed

2 Tablespoons Grapeseed oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 475 degrees F with large cast iron pan inside, approximately 10-15 min

2. Wash and pat dry the Brussels Sprouts. Trim bottom keeping the leaves attached to the core of Brussels Sprouts, and slice each in half top to bottom.

3. Carefully remove the hot pan from the oven and place the sprouts in a single layer in pan. Do not crowd the pan.

4. Place the pan back in to the oven. Roast, shaking pan every 10 minutes, until sprouts are lightly brown and tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.

5. Serve right away.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 3/15/17

