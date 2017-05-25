Striped sock (Photo: Thomas Northcut, This content is subject to copyright.)

May 25th is National Missing Children's Day - an effort to shed light on the nation's youngest victims by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

While there are still hundreds of children reported missing every month in Tennessee, according to the TBI, significant progress has been made to bring the kidnapped, runaways, and non-custodial parent abductions home.

Two Tennessee girls kidnapped in the last year are home safe because regular people paid attention.

"It was like a nightmare came to an end," Rogersville Police Chief Doug Nelson, after 9-year-old Carlie Trent was found safe in May 2016.

Law enforcement urged people in Hawkins County to search their property for Trent and issued an Amber Alert. Roger Carpenter took it seriously. He found Trent and her kidnapper in his barn and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

"We said we got to go back and check those places we didn't check and thank God we did – it's just amazing. Thank god we went back there."

RELATED - TBI: The men who found Carlie Trent are heroes

An Amber Alert also brought attention to the disappearance of Elizabeth Thomas, a 15-year-old from Maury County, earlier this year. Police say her teacher kidnapped her and took her across the country. A cabin owner in California remembered seeing her photo and called police.

MORE: Elizabeth Thomas back with family in Tennessee

"80% of children who are recovered are found because of a picture," said John Walsh, founder of America's Most Wanted and co-founder of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, in an interview with WUSA.

He has advocated for missing children for decades after his son, Adam, was kidnapped and murdered in 1981. His son, Callahan, is now the president of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The effort to bring attention to the youngest victims has helped save hundreds of children's lives. It started with photos on milk cartons and now has evolved into amber alerts that can reach millions of people in a matter of seconds.

"Technology has helped us out immensely in looking for missing children. When my brother when missing, it was difficult for law enforcement to create a missing poster and distribute that," said Callahan Walsh.

Walsh and his family have never stopped fighting for the missing children who could still be alive.

"People throw around this word closure. When you're the parent of a murdered child or a missing child, there's no closure until that chapter ends," John Walsh said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also has an app it recommends all parents download. Safety Central helps parents create a "child ID kit" with photos and fingerprints for free. You can text or email the information to police if anything ever happens.

One way to show support for missing children and their families is to wear one sock on May 25th.

Taking part is easy-- just wear one sock! Then, take a picture and post it to social media using the #RockOneSock.

You can also make a donation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to help bring our missing kids home.

© 2017 WBIR.COM