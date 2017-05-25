Highway 70 in Hawkins Co. set to reopen after rockslide

Crews are set to begin removing debris from a rockslide that shut down Highway 70 North in Hawkins County. (Photo: TDOT/Mark Nagi)

HAWKINS COUNTY, TENN. - Update Thursday 10:00 p.m.

Highway 70 in Hawkins County is expected to reopen Friday after a massive rockslide blocked the road.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi says it took nearly two weeks, but the debris has been cleared out.

The rockslide forced the closure between SR 94 and Clinch Valley Road.

The department hopes to have the road fully open no later than 4 p.m. Friday.

Update Monday 11 a.m.

Crews are starting the work to clear debris from a rockslide over the weekend that has shut down Highway 70 in Hawkins County.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said they expect the work to 'take some time' and hope to have the road back open by the end of next week.

The rockslide has completely blocked the highway and closed the road since Saturday morning. The closure is between SR 94 and Clinch Valley Road.

Nagi said crews will start removing debris from the site on Monday.





Previous story

UPDATE: Crews are moving in equipment to start clearing a rock slide that closed Highway 70 in Hawkins County Saturday, a TDOT spokesperson said Sunday.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said crews are hauling in equipment and getting the worksite ready in order to begin clearing the rock slide.

Highway 70N remains closed in Hawkins County between SR 94 and Clinch Valley Road.

PREVIOUS STORY: A rock slide in Hawkins County shut down Highway 70 Saturday.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said the closure is between SR 94 and the top of the mountain.





A large rockslide shut down highway 70 North at Clinch Mountain in Hawkins County.

According to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, Highway 70 North is closed at the intersection of Highway 94 on the south side and at Clinch Valley Road on the north side. Local officials are currently handling traffic in the area, and TDOT experts will further assess the situation.

HCSO said all drivers should take alternate routes. The department said it is unknown when the road will reopen, but TDOT said it's expected to reopen by Tuesday afternoon.

Rock slide shuts down SR 70 in Hawkins Co. on May 13, 2017.

