Rocky Top songwriters Felice and Boudleaux Bryant were honored at halftime of a University of Tennessee football game in 1978. (Photo: WBIR)

Del Bryant can tell you many things about the song "Rocky Top."

His parents, Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, did not know the exact date they wrote the song in August 1967 in Gatlinburg. The song's title did not come from the mountain peak in the Great Smoky Mountains named Rocky Top. It took them less than 10 minutes to write the song. Lawsuits proved the song's melody is a complete original.

Most important, Bryant says the song has provided more fun to him and his family than any other song on his parents' hall of fame resumes.

Original manuscript of the song "Rocky Top" by Boudleaux and Felice Bryant. (Photo: WBIR)

"It's the cherry on top of their careers. It surpassed all expectations. It is also one of the rare songs that gets stronger over time," said Bryant. "People should care that the song is 50 years old for many reasons. Anniversaries are always more important if they have a five or a zero, and this anniversary has both. It is an official state song of Tennessee and one of the fight songs at the University of Tennessee. It is relevant not only to Tennessee, but throughout the South."

Del Bryant had his own distinguished career in music. The former CEO of the Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) retired in 2014 after more than 40 years of growing the massive music rights company. His career also included a hit song of his own in the 1970s.

Del Bryant shows off the custom Chevy Blazer that pays homage to his parents and their song Rocky Top. (Photo: WBIR)

"It was called, 'I Cheated On A Good Woman's Love' and was recorded by Billy 'Crash' Craddock on the soundtrack for Convoy. It was number one on the charts in Knoxville. My parents also had a song on the charts at the time by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. I beat my parents in the charts and that was enough for me," laughed Bryant. "I really owe it all to them. I wouldn't be here and be in the business if not for my folks being so successful and then just surrounding myself and my brother with it throughout our lives and making us a part of it."

Del Bryant in Florida as a student at the University of Miami when his parents were hunkered down in Room 388 of the Historic Gatlinburg Inn in August 1967. The couple was working on a series of songs for Archie Campbell. Almost all the songs were slow and Felice Bryant was battling burnout.

The Historic Gatlinburg Inn where the song "Rocky Top" was written in 1967. (Photo: WBIR)

"And she said, 'Boudleaux, let's write something peppy. Dad said, 'No, let's finish our job. We only have a few songs to go.' And mother kept pestering him. Dad immediately grabbed the guitar and said, 'Okay. Wish that I was on old Rocky Top down in the Tennessee hills.' And mom said, 'I like that.'"

The couple wrote Rocky Top in less than 10 minutes. Del Bryant said his parents could write the song so quickly because they were already in high gear for songwriting.

"Dad said, 'Well, we had been bringing the muse down for a couple of weeks. We had been writing hard. We were in the zone.' They were writing everything that was being given to them by the grand creator. They wrote it as fast as it came to them," said Del.

The song was first recorded and released later in 1967 by The Osborne Brothers. It has been recorded by dozens of artists in the last 50 years.

Boudleaux and Felice Bryant in a 1980s interview with WBIR. (Photo: WBIR)

Of the more than 800 songs Boudleaux and Felice Bryant wrote that went on to be recorded, Rocky Top stands out because it is still fun.

"If they never wrote Rocky Top, my brother Dane and I would have missed out on a lot of fun experiences. Not many people get to go down on the field at the University of Tennessee, see the team run through the T, hear a fight song, let their son play with the mascot, and be part of a tradition like none other. It is also a thrill to see something your parents wrote bring so much joy to people. People celebrate this song," said Bryant. "Without the song, my parents already had a hall of fame career that we were very proud of. Rocky Top is a juggernaut that is destined to become another 'She'll be coming around the mountain' type of song people will always remember, even if they don't remember who wrote it."

Bryant said his parents were more protective of Rocky Top than other songs. It was one of the only songs the Bryants sued over when another artist used the melody without giving them credit. The lawsuits unintentionally proved Rocky Top was an original melody.

Del Bryant drives the custom Chevy Blazer that honors his parents' song Rocky Top. (Photo: WBIR)

"The song 'You're The Reason God Made Oklahoma' used the same melody at a different tempo. My parents sued and the attorneys for Warner Brothers tried to argue the melody was just traditional and not something original or unique to Rocky Top. Out of all these musicologist experts they hired, none could find another song with same melody before Rocky Top. It proved this was an original piece of art," said Del Bryant.

The melody is original, but many have wondered where the title came from.

Because the song was written in Gatlinburg, many have assumed a peak named Rocky Top in the Great Smoky Mountains was the inspiration for the title. Bryant says that is not the case.

"I'm not familiar with that peak, to be totally honest. I know my parents weren't. When you write a song in 10 minutes, you're not wondering if there's an obscure place called Rocky Top. They had no idea there was a place called Rocky Top. My father said it was just the title of a song. It was all about a place where corn won't grow but you can still make moonshine," said Bryant. "There was also a song by the Osborne Brothers called Muddy Bottom. There might be some real place with that name, too. If so, I don't know about it."

Del Bryant with wife and children at a University of Tennessee football game. (Photo: WBIR)

Although not named for a specific peak, the song Rocky Top was undoubtedly born in the mountains of Tennessee where hall of fame artists sought seclusion and inspiration. From there began a tune that continues to make life more fun.

"The amount of smiles, laughter, and happiness that it's brought is just amazing. I believe Rocky Top will be around for a long, long, long, let's throw in one more, long time," smiled Bryant.

Boudleaux Bryant died in 1987. Felice Bryant died in 2003.

