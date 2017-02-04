Rocky Top Sports World brings business to Gatlinburg

Over 1,000 athletes from all over the country turned out for this weekend's tournaments.

GATLINBURG - Two months after wildfires tore through Sevier County, Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg continues to help fire victims.

When the fires first broke out, the sports facility transformed into an American Red Cross disaster shelter and housed people for two weeks. The Red Cross shelter eventually found a new home at the Gatlinburg Community Center, but Rocky Top Sports World still plans to give back to the community at large.

This weekend the center hosted more than 1,000 athletes for the Southeast College Girls Showcase Soccer Tournament and the February Bash Basketball Tournament. Some athletes were from all over the country, and others from right here in East Tennessee.

Katlyn Jones plays soccer for Greenville High School.

"[The fire] was devastating, especially since it was so close to home. We just all wanted to help a lot,” Jones said.

Haley Fugate, the Marketing and Sponsorship Manager for Rocky Top Sports World, said the center is seeing plenty of business.

"We actually have seen a really positive turn in our bookings, especially from teams who want to come support the community. They want to come to our facility even more now because they know what that's doing for the area," she said.

Athletes are having a positive influence on bringing business back to Gatlinburg.

"Bringing these teams to the area after something so devastating means the world to the local attractions, to the restaurants, to the hotels that lost that income for two, three, four... even five weeks," Fugate said.

It was a quick turnaround for the sports center. After the Red Cross shelter was broken down the night of December 13th, the center was back up and running, hosting teams the next morning.

Fugate said Rocky Top Sports World typically has one to two tournaments a weekend. With Spring on the way, it's only going to get busier.

They hope their success will continue to benefit the entire Gatlinburg community.

