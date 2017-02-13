Rogero urging participation in 2017 city elections

Madeline Rogero

Mayor Madeline Rogero is encouraging Knoxville residents to participate in the 2017 city elections in which five city council seats will be up for grabs with no incumbent eligible for reelection.

Current council members Nick Pavlis in the 1st District, Duane Grieve in the 2nd District, Brenda Palmer in the 3rd District, Nick Della Volpe in the 4th District and Daniel T. Brown in the 6th District, are all term-limited and can't run for re-election.

This turnover means that a majority of the nine-member council will be first-time council members after this election.

“It’s important that Knoxville residents engage in the election process and understand where the candidates stand on issues,” Mayor Madeline Rogero said in a press release Monday. “When we choose our council representatives, we’ll be helping to chart the direction of the city for years to come.

“I encourage everyone: Ask questions, get to know the candidates and determine which of them will best represent you and your priorities for Knoxville’s future. Then be sure to vote," Rogero said.

Candidates can begin picking up nominating petitions this Friday, Feb. 17. Those petitions must be signed by at least 25 registered voters and filed with the Election Commission by noon on May 18.

Candidates for the 5th District and the three at-large seats run in a different election cycle. Those seats, along with Mayor and City Judge, will be on the ballot in 2019.

All city races are non-partisan. Council members are elected to a four-year term.

The primary election is Aug. 29. Early voting begins Aug. 9.

You can find more information about the 2017 city election cycle, registering to vote and which City Council district you live in at knoxvilletn.gov/election.

