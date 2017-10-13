A multi-vehicle rollover crash has blocked three lanes of Interstate 640 Westbound near Western Avenue, according to Knoxville Police.
The crash is expected to be cleared around 6 p.m.
Roll over crash has 3 lanes of I-640W near Western Avenue closed, the shoulder remains open. Estimated clear time: 6:15pm pic.twitter.com/JTNOURgvsS— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 13, 2017
