Rollover crash blocks 3 lanes of I-640 W near Western Avenue

WBIR 5:42 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

A multi-vehicle rollover crash has blocked three lanes of Interstate 640 Westbound near Western Avenue, according to Knoxville Police. 

The crash is expected to be cleared around 6 p.m. 

 

 

