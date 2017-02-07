Rosemary and Garlic Roast Beef from Special Tee Cookies

ROSEMARY AND GARLIC ROAST BEEF

Serves: 6

Ingredients:



3lbs boneless Rib Eye roast or eye of round roast

¼ cup chopped Fresh rosemary, or other favorite herbs

⅛ cup chopped garlic (about 10 cloves)

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

4 tablespoons butter, divided

4 cups of a variety of Mushrooms, sliced to about the same size

1 cup of stock

1 cup merlot



Directions:



Preheat oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C). Season the roast with sea salt ,black

pepper,rosemary and garlic and place in a roasting pan or baking dish with the fat side up. Do

not cover or add water.

Place the roast in the preheated oven. Reduce the temperature to 475 degrees F (245 degrees

C). Roast for 21 minutes (7 minutes per pound), then turn off the oven and let the roast sit in the

hot oven for 2 1/2 hours. Do not open the door at all during this time. Remove the roast from the

oven; the internal temperature should have reached at least 145 degrees F (65 degrees C). Let

rest for at least 20 minutes. Carve into thin slices to serve.

While roast is cooking, heat a skillet on the stovetop over medium heat add olive oil, butter,

mushrooms and stock& wine. cook mushrooms til tender. Serve with roast.

