Rosemary and Garlic Roast Beef from Special Tee Cookies

ROSEMARY AND GARLIC ROAST BEEF
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
3lbs boneless Rib Eye roast or eye of round roast
¼ cup chopped Fresh rosemary, or other favorite herbs
⅛ cup chopped garlic (about 10 cloves)
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
4 tablespoons butter, divided
4 cups of a variety of Mushrooms, sliced to about the same size
1 cup of stock
1 cup merlot
Directions:
Preheat oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C). Season the roast with sea salt ,black
pepper,rosemary and garlic and place in a roasting pan or baking dish with the fat side up. Do
not cover or add water.
Place the roast in the preheated oven. Reduce the temperature to 475 degrees F (245 degrees
C). Roast for 21 minutes (7 minutes per pound), then turn off the oven and let the roast sit in the
hot oven for 2 1/2 hours. Do not open the door at all during this time. Remove the roast from the
oven; the internal temperature should have reached at least 145 degrees F (65 degrees C). Let
rest for at least 20 minutes. Carve into thin slices to serve.
While roast is cooking, heat a skillet on the stovetop over medium heat add olive oil, butter,
mushrooms and stock& wine. cook mushrooms til tender. Serve with roast.
For more about Special Tee cookies visit specialteecookies.com
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs