Route selected for Pellissippi Parkway extension

(Photo: Erickson, Melissa)

Federal transportation leaders have selected a proposed route for the Pellissippi Parkway extension in Blount County.

The Federal Highway Administration, along with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, chose the new route from Old Knoxville Highway to Lamar Alexander Parkway.

The extension would stretch nearly 4-and-a-half miles. Federal funding would help with part of the construction.

More information about the project can be found here.

