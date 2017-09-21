WBIR
Close

Route selected for Pellissippi Parkway extension

Sept. 21, 2017: Federal transportation leaders selected a proposed route for the Pellissippi Parkway extension.

WBIR 11:49 PM. EDT September 21, 2017

Federal transportation leaders have selected a proposed route for the Pellissippi Parkway extension in Blount County. 

The Federal Highway Administration, along with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, chose the new route from Old Knoxville Highway to Lamar Alexander Parkway.

The extension would stretch nearly 4-and-a-half miles. Federal funding would help with part of the construction.

More information about the project can be found here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories