RT Lodge's Watermelon Salad

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 medium sized seedless watermelon

3 limes, zested & juiced

1 pinch cayenne pepper

½ cup shredded coconut

1 cup whole unsalted cashew

1T grapeseed or corn oil

1 handful fresh mint

1 shallot

Directions:

Set oven to 350 degrees. Toss cashew with 1T of oil and a pinch of salt and place on a baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Place coconut on baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes, then mix coconut with a spatula and return to oven for 3 more minutes. Allow both cashew and coconut to cool. Rinse and slice fresh mint leaves. Mince shallot Remove the rind and cut watermelon into large cubes. Dress watermelon with lime juice & zest and cayenne. Sprinkle cashew, coconut, shallot & mint on watermelon Transfer to a platter, season with sea salt and serve.

Presented by: RT Lodge

Date: 7/24/17



© 2017 WBIR.COM