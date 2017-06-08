Rue21 at Oak Ridge to hold grand opening June 15

rue21

OAK RIDGE - The rue21 location coming to the Main Street Oak Ridge project is set to hold a grand opening on June 15.

The new store will be around 6,500 square feet and employ about 10 associates.

It will include girls’ and guys’ fashion including rue plus sizes, as well as footwear, accessories and décor.

The grand opening of the store will include free giveaways to the first 100 customers, according to a release from the company.

The Main Street Oak Ridge project has been in the works since 2012, and the construction is a welcome site after the lot has sat mostly unused in years past.

The project now stands where a downtown shopping center once stood in the 1950s. The site later became home to the Oak Ridge Mall in the 1980s.

Other stores like TJ Maxx, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ulta, Maurices, Rack Room Shoes, PetSmart and Electronics Express are also expected to open at the new Main Street Oak Ridge project.

