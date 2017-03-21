Alumni hope to see Rule High School restored

No students have graduated nor have any teachers taught at Rule High School in the past 26 years. It closed in 1991 and has become dilapidated, but the school's alumni are still hoping to see it restored.

"I lived in the community. Graduated there so I have a heart there," said D.M. Miller, an alum and former principal at Rule High School.

Miller graduated in 1944, returned to teach there in 1950, and served as principal from 1965 to 1975.

"I miss coming out on the lawn with the flag flying. I miss the old school," Miller said.

Miller was on the Knox County School Board in 1991 when the decision was made to close the school.

"When they closed Rule High School it was like a dagger. They took the heart out of the whole community," Miller explained.

Miller, along with thousands of other alumni and former staff, have been waiting for 26 years to see what would become of their old school.

"The first word that comes to mind is disrespect. The property, the history, there was no respect there," said Tanya Eskridge, who graduated RHS in 1980.

"I was sad at first. Then I saw pictures of the damage and thought oh there's the choir room we used to sing in, there's the locker rooms we went to after practice," said Eskridge.

Miller and Eskridge want the school to be restored, and so does Knox County.

According to Knox County Spokesman Michael Grider, only one group has submitted a proposal. The group is called "Rule K-12 Charter School Group". It is made up of partners America Charter Development and Finance, Architects Weeks Ambrose McDonald and nonprofit Genesis Rock.

CEO of Genesis Rock, Russ Smith, told 10News the group will reveal their proposal on April 1.

"We wanted something educational to return to this place, but not this type of education," said Miller.

Miller is opposed to charter schools and wants Rule to be turned back into a high school or become a community center.

Eskridge hopes the building becomes a place to help get homeless people off the streets.

"It should be something and not left to be what it is," said Eskridge.

Grider also confirmed to 10News that Knox County is still at least a few weeks away from moving forward on a decision regarding the Rule High School property.

