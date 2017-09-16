KNOXVILLE - A possible drowning was reported off of Badgett Road in West Knox County, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro.

The call came down around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, according to Rural Metro.

Bagwell says some people near the lake spotted a man swimming near there but never re-surfaced.

Rural Metro is on the scene.

10News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will continue to bring you updates as we receive them.

© 2017 WBIR.COM