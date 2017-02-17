Russell gives Todd a splashy surprise on Live at Five at Four

Todd surprised when Russell jumps into the swimming pool. (Photo: Burk, Tonja, WBIR)

PIGEON FORGE - You never know what will happen on Live at Five at Four.

On Friday, the crew was on the road at a Smoky Mountain cabin complete with an indoor swimming pool.

Always a good sport, Meteorologist Todd Howell joined several kids in the pool as he gave his weather forecast. He was leaning on the edge, carefully trying to keep his microphone dry.

Little did he now that serial prankster Russell Biven was planning to join his good buddy in the pool--- in the most dramatic way possible!

Todd was taking us through the weather radar when chaos erupted off camera, with loud splashing and wild laughter.

When the cameras returned to the pool, a now-soaked Todd and Russell were side by side in the pool. Todd was shocked but okay. Later, he said Russell had "Scared the biscuits out of him.

Russell was laughing hysterically and wishing he'd brought some dry clothes.

We're not sure how the microphone fared during the splash down, but expect our engineers will be giving Russell a very stern lecture in the near future.

And because you missed it on television, Russell provided this behind the scenes clip of the big splash down on his Facebook page.

