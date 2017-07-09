RV-9 plane makes emergency landing at Monroe Co. Airport

MONROE COUNTY - An RV-9 plane that took off from Kentucky made an emergency landing at Monroe County Airport Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

According to Tom McCosh, the director of the Monroe County Airport, the pilot noticed the plane had damaged nose gear mid-flight and had to land at the airport.

Only the pilot, Tim Roush, and his wife were on board. McCosh said Roush is from Monroe County, but this was not the intended destination for the plane.

Airport officials say the plane made a smooth landing. The Monroe County Fire Department, county mayor, rescue squad, and emergency medical services were all at the scene.

McCosh said, "I can truly say that our county cares."

