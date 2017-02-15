SafeSurv creator hopes technology can help stop the dangers of underage drinking

SafeSurv (Photo: Aaron Wright, WBIR)

It’s a problem impacting families across the country – young people drinking underage. It’s an issue Knoxville Police are working to fight and one young man in Cookeville - driven by the loss of a friend - is joining in. He believes technology can help put an end to minors getting their hands on alcohol.

At schools like the University of Tennessee it’s not hard to drink, even if you’re not of age.

“I’ve seen people throwing up on the street, getting on top of roofs, breaking into stores or even worse getting behind the wheel,” said UT sophomore Adam Vrzal.

Vrzal has seen firsthand just how bad the problem can be.

“I’ve seen people get DUI’s, I’ve been in the car when people get DUI’s, I’ve been in the car when someone’s gotten a DUI it was the scariest moment of my life,” he said.

In Cookeville, right next door to Tennessee Tech University, there’s a group working to strike the root of the problem with a product called SafeSurv.

“We saw that as an opportunity to make sure those mistakes don’t happen and protect the customer as well as the business owner,” explained SafeSurv creator Charlie Jordan.

Jordan is working in memory of a friend he lost to underage drinking.

“He was able to go out, purchase alcohol. Went to a party and we didn’t see him at all. He passed away after he got in a car accident. It was drunk driving and we lost him. Growing up I didn’t know how to deal with that, so I wanted to make a difference in those situations,” said Jordan.

By using SafeSurv businesses can stop fake ID’s in their tracks – something that’s not easily done with the naked eye. The scanner reads the back of a drivers license and tells the server, bouncer or business owner if the ID they’ve been handed is real or fake.

“When it reads, it’ll say 'This ID is invalid,' so it more or less provides a concrete yes no answer to if this ID is valid for acceptance or not,” said Jordan.

The Knoxville Police Department is also working to stop the use of fake ID’s and meeting similar hurdles.

Sgt. John Coward said the issue is being fueled by groups on the internet.

“I did a search (for fake IDs online) and found 16 million responses,” said Coward.

Many servers and bartenders are also failing to stop underage sales by working too fast or doing the math in their head.

“They’re just not taking the time and they’re making simple mistakes,” explained Coward.

Coward believes SafeSurv, like any tool, can be helpful if used properly.

The city of Knoxville can’t recommend businesses use any service to prevent selling alcohol to minors.

Jordan believes each business using SafeSurv is a step closer to solving the problem of underage drinking.

“I think that’s a huge step in the right direction and who knows if we save one person’s life, then I say we succeeded," he said.

Jordan has 14 customers in 33 businesses using his service right now for $30 a month. He hopes to expand into passport detection and market the product in areas where many tourists travel.

