Salted Kale Salad with Creamy Yogurt Dressing and Shrimp

Ingredients:

1T kosher salt

1 fl oz grape seed oil

1 pound kale, Cleaned and washed

For the dressing:

¼ cup Greek yogurt

¼ cup homemade mayo

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp kosher salt

1tsp lemon juice

Homemade mayo:



3-egg yolk

1 T cold water

2 cups grape seed oil

1 T lemon juice or ½ of a small lemon juiced

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

Directions:

For this salad you will want to use a very fresh and crisp kale, the variety really does not matter as long as it is fresh it can be black, red or green kale. Be sure to wash and dry it well, remove all stems and slice in to thin strips ¼ to 1/3 in thick and toss the sliced greens with the salt and add the oil in to the bowl as well. At this point you will want to to vigorously work the greens with your hands to start to break down the cell structure till you stat to see that they have begun to loose some volume. In essence you creating a quick pickle here and the salt is breaking down the greens. Once mixed let them rest for 10 min to allow time to break down then top and mix with dressing bellow.

For dressing:

Mix all ingredients and reserve.

For Mayo:

Mix egg yolks and water with a Wisk until frothy. Slowly while whisking add the oil. Mix in seasoning and chill for 30 min before serving to let the flavors come together.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 1/18/17

