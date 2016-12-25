Salvation Army hosts Christmas dinner

The Salvation Army of Knoxville hosted its Christmas dinner for the homeless and needy at its Broadway location Sunday.

Staff, with the help of volunteers, welcomed in 129 guests who needed a meal on Christmas Day. It was the first time many volunteers got to interact with the community in this way.

Dr. Mark McGrail of Halls brought his wife and daughter to help out in the cafeteria.

"It's just the right thing to do," McGrail said. "It's time to give back to the community. I was going to have a good Christmas, everybody should."

McGrail said he wanted to be a part of the volunteer efforts he's seen in the community since he moved to the Knoxville area three years ago.

"Particularly if you've looked at what's happened since the fires in Sevier County, people are coming out everywhere and helping each other." McGrail said. "So it's a great thing to see and be a part of."

12-year-old Skylar Feichtner has grown up in Knoxville and passed the Salvation Army's location many times on Broadway. He and his family took the opportunity Sunday to give back to the community. Feichtner said it was his first time he had ever done any volunteering, and he learned a lot from the experience.

"I feel like it's kind of reassuring," Feichtner said. "It makes you feel like you're one of the people who's doing good every day. We just wanted to not think about just ourselves, like every other Christmas. We just wanted to think about other people."

Captain Darlene Boone of the Salvation Army has worked in Knoxville for more than a year and a half. Prior to her move to East Tennessee, she and her husband served the community in Memphis.

"When we see people come in, getting their needs met, it makes us very happy," Boone said. "During this Christmas season, we want to make them happy."

Boone said the work of the volunteers was invaluable Sunday.

"We could not do what we do - serve this mass of people - without the volunteers' help and their assistance," Boone said. "They are so important to us and we are so grateful."

As for Feichtner and McGrail, Boone said she hopes first-time volunteers get valuable life lessons from these experiences.

"I hope that they will see that it's needed," Boone said. "They're very important to serve those who are less fortunate than we are."

Boone said it was a special day - for her organization, her volunteers, and the homeless.

"That's what the Christmas season is all about, it's all about giving," Boone said. "Giving of your time, giving of your talents, giving of your resources. We at the Salvation Army know that's the reason for the season."