Saturday marks two months since Sevier County wildfire

GATLINBURG - Saturday marks two months since wildfires ravaged parts of Sevier County, killing 14 people.

In the time since the fires, Volunteer East Tennessee says more than 20,000 people have stepped up to help get Gatlinburg and surrounding back to normal, but there is still a need for volunteers.

Volunteers can register for projects HERE.

Others are helping in less traditional ways.

A group of pilots from Alabama is flying in to Gatlinburg this weekend to remind potential tourists that the town is open for business.

"The fire was devastating, but it doesn't keep the people here down. They're up, they're ready, and they're going to rebuild," Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner said in December.

To help jumpstart rebuilding city leader passed emergency ordinances that allow people to build on their property without worrying about zoning restrictions.

Another ordinance allows people to live in a camper or trailer on their proper while building if that camper is connected to water and sewer lines.

