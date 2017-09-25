Savory Corn Cakes with Sock Sausage Gravy

Ingredients:
Corn Cakes:
2 cups Shelton Farm Corn Meal
1/2 cup AP Flour
1/4 cup Sweated Onion
4 cloves Sweated Garlic
tsp. cut chives
tsp. picked Thyme
1.5 T baking powder
2 eggs
1.5 cups Buttermilk
Salt and Pepper
Sock Sausage Gravy:
6oz Sock Sausage (or you're favorite ground Sausage)
2 cups Whole Milk
1T Apple Cider Vinegar
1 T flour (Heaping)
Salt and Pepper
Directions:
For corn cakes. Mix dry ingredients together. Add wet, herbs, onion, and garlic. Whisk with stiff whisk or hand blender for 1 minute to work the batter. Rest for 10 minutes before use.
For gravy: Cook Sausage on med-high heat and do not remove fat. Add flour and cook for one minute. Add milk slowly while whisking/stirring. Cook for 4-5 minutes on medium heat. Season with vinegar, salt, pepper, and herbs. This Gravy isn't meant to be thick but to coat the back of a spoon or napé.
Presented by: The Plaid Apron
Date: 9/25/17
© 2017 WBIR.COM
