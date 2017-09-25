Savory Corn Cakes with Sock Sausage Gravy

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

Corn Cakes:

2 cups Shelton Farm Corn Meal

1/2 cup AP Flour

1/4 cup Sweated Onion

4 cloves Sweated Garlic

tsp. cut chives

tsp. picked Thyme

1.5 T baking powder

2 eggs

1.5 cups Buttermilk

Salt and Pepper

Sock Sausage Gravy:

6oz Sock Sausage (or you're favorite ground Sausage)

2 cups Whole Milk

1T Apple Cider Vinegar

1 T flour (Heaping)

Salt and Pepper

Directions:

For corn cakes. Mix dry ingredients together. Add wet, herbs, onion, and garlic. Whisk with stiff whisk or hand blender for 1 minute to work the batter. Rest for 10 minutes before use.

For gravy: Cook Sausage on med-high heat and do not remove fat. Add flour and cook for one minute. Add milk slowly while whisking/stirring. Cook for 4-5 minutes on medium heat. Season with vinegar, salt, pepper, and herbs. This Gravy isn't meant to be thick but to coat the back of a spoon or napé.

