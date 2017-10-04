Scholarship fund set up in honor of TN man killed in Las Vegas

Sonny Melton, with his wife, Heather, was one of the victimes in the Las Vegas shooting that left mroe than 50 people daed on Oct. 1, 2017. Courtesy of Heather Gulish Melton (Photo: Courtesy of Heather Gulish Melton)

NASHVILLE - A scholarship fund has been set up for Sonny Melton, the Big Sandy, TN, native who was killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Melton and his wife Heather were attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival when he died while protecting her.

Melton was a registered nurse at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, TN.

The Sonny Melton Scholarship Fund has been set up to celebrate his life by assisting graduating seniors from Big Sandy High School who wish to pursue a career in nursing.

Apex Bank will match the first $50,000 in private contributions to the scholarship fund. The bank said in a release that Melton’s mother had been a part of the Apex Bank family for more than 40 years.

To contribute to the fund, call 865-500-5454, email donate@sonnymeltonfund.com or click here.

