School bus safety 'a people issue' for Tennessee lawmakers

Crews tow a bus involved in a fatal school bus crash in Chattanooga. Photo Credit: WBIR (Photo: Burk, Tonja, WBIR)

NASHVILLE - The Tennessee legislature and Gov. Bill Haslam have collectively started taking aim at school bus safety and recommending changes to minimum requirements for bus drivers and bus safety after a crash in Chattanooga that killed six children last year.

Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, filed legislation on Wednesday on behalf of the governor that would increase the minimum age to become a school bus driver and require drivers to get a certification on their state-issued driver's license.

Hawk's bill is similar to one filed by Sen. Lee Harris, D-Memphis, who also introduced legislation that would increase the age requirement to 25 to be able to drive a bus in Tennessee. Rep. Joanne Favors, D-Chattanooga, filed partner legislation in the House, and represents the area where the fatal Chattanooga crash happened.

"This is a people issue," Hawk said. "It's our children and we need to do everything we can to ensure their safety that when mom and dad put them on that bus in the morning that they will be coming home."

Hawk said the financial impact has yet to be finalized.

State law currently allows anyone 21 and older to obtain a license to drive a school bus. Both bills would increase that minimum to 25 years old.

In the fatal Chattanooga crash, the bus driver was 24. Johnthony Walker is charged with vehicular homicide as a result of the November crash after police say he was speeding and driving recklessly.

Hawk's legislation also requires bus drivers to complete a training program and obtain an endorsement on their driver's license.

Harris' legislation, which also requires any school bus drivers to have "five years of unrestricted driving experience prior to the date of application," would grandfather in anyone who already has a license and is seeking a renewal.

Another bill sponsored by Rep. Courtney Rogers, R-Goodlettsville, would prevent anyone who has a “committed a serious traffic violation” in Tennessee from obtaining a license if the offense occurred within three years of seeking a license to drive a school bus. Rogers' legislation defines a serious traffic violation as excessive speeding, reckless driving or any accident or collision that resulted in death or injury to any person or property.

It is unclear whether the legislation would prevent someone who already had a license who got in an accident from being able to continue to drive a bus.

After the fatal November crash, Rep. Gerald McCormick, R-Chattanooga, said he began drafting a bill that would require seatbelts in all school buses in Tennessee. McCormick said he would likely let Rep. JoAnne Favors, D-Chattanooga, who represents the district where the crash occurred, take the lead on the measure.

Reach Joel Ebert at jebert@tennessean.com or 615-772-1681 and on Twitter @joelebert29. Reach Jake Lowary by email at jlowary@tennessean.com and on Twitter @JakeLowary.

Tennessean