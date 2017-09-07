School coupon books now on sale

(Photo: Burk, Tonja)

KNOXVILLE - It's school coupon book time again!

This will be the 29th year for the Knox County Schools coupon book fundraiser.



The $10 books contain has 363 coupons, including 36 new merchants, representing a total savings of more than $11,500. $8 of each sell goes back to the school where the book was sold. The campaign runs through Sept. 27.

The money goes towards school needs identified by parents, teachers and school administrators—examples are technology, playground equipment and new program materials.

