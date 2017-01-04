East Tennessee schools preparing for snow days in 2017

This elementary school in Cocke County displayed a clear message back in the winter of 2016. (Photo: WBIR)

MORGAN COUNTY - East Tennessee School districts have a close eye on the winter forecast.

In recent years, many districts have used all or nearly all of their snow days, and some even used more snow days than they had set aside.

"The past several years, we've been missing anywhere from 12 to 18 days, and so we expect more of the same," Morgan County director of Schools Ronnie Wilson told WBIR 10News Wednesday.

His district has 13 days they can use for inclement weather, which is the maximum number of days the Tennessee Department of Education allows a district to "stockpile."

"We go to school 30 minutes extra every day, all year long, and that builds 13 snow days," Wilson said.

If schools use more snow days than they have stockpiled, students may have to stay in school extra days in the spring to make up the difference.

When winter weather hits, Wilson and other district leaders drive the roads of Morgan County to survey conditions.

"You don't want to turn school out when you shouldn't have, but you most definitely want to be safe and take care of the students," he said.

In Cocke County, director of schools Manney Moore told 10News his district has expanded the number of available snow days from 6 in recent years to 10 this year.

That's because, he said, the district's 26-year average for snow days is 6 per year, but the 5-year average is more than 14! With the undeniable trend, Moore upped the number of stockpiled days.

And Cumberland County up on the plateau also gets slammed with winter weather. Director of Schools Janet Graham said the district used up almost all of its 13 allotted days last year.

Lots of snow days can mean expensive daycare for kids, who are out of school, but back in Morgan County, the lunch ladies of Coalfield School say when their kids have snow days, so do they!

"I don't have to find a babysitter," Nita Moore said.

Her friend and colleague Susan Matheson agreed.

"I would actually like to see some snow," she said. "I enjoy getting to be at home with the kids and getting to get out in the snow and play."

They said extended periods of snow days can become a financial burden, however, as their job goes away when the school is closed.

"We try to be in school as much as possible, but we're also going to be safe," Wilson said. "That's the ultimate goal, is to be safe."

