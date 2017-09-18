Scott County considers old jail's future

The old Scott County jail sits near the county's public library. It's been more than 100 years since it was built. (Photo: WBIR)

HUNTSVILLE - The future of the old Scott County jail is still unclear. The building has stood vacant for the last 12 year, and now members of the community are fighting to preserve its history.

The state decided to close the sand stone building in 2005 because it did not meet state requirements.

"The majority wants to keep it in the county's hands," said Robert "Speedy" Blevins, who spoke to commissioners at Monday night's meeting. "Because it does belong to the people to begin with."

The building has stood for more than 100 years, and Blevins says the community is hoping to hold on to the old jail.

"Either way--the sheriff's department if he wants it, if not, back to the people," said Blevins. "Then we'll find a use for it. It won't be sitting there empty like it is now."

The commissioners rejected a recent proposal from a man from Indiana who wanted to buy the property.

"He submitted a written proposal, and...the County Commission did reject that based upon the recommendation of the building and grounds committee," said Scott County Attorney John Beaty.

Beaty says the commissioners are considering a proposal from the city of Huntsville to buy the jail for the price tag of just $1.

After that, the city will fix the jail, which stands near the public library.

"There are several improvements that need to be done," said Beaty. "It has been vacant for 12 years. So that proposal is going to be considered by the county commission, there's not been any action taken on that."

Beaty plans to draft a deed for consideration that would recognize the historic jail, keeping it as is, with necessary improvements.

The commissioners will hear what's involved with the deed at their next work session in October.

They could possibly vote on the proposal later that month.

