Scott County hospital to reopen Aug. 8

Scott County hospital (Photo: WBIR)

SCOTT COUNTY - Scott County's only hospital will reopen as Big South Fork Medical Center on Aug. 8, according to hospital administrators.

Pioneer Community Hospital of Scott closed in July 2016 after the previous management company filed for bankruptcy.

Florida-based Rennova Health Inc. purchased the hospital, located in Oneida, in January.

The company asked community members to vote on a new hospital name earlier this year, and they selected Big South Fork Medical Center.

Jennifer Sircy, HR manager for Big South Fork Medical Center, told 10News Friday that the hospital will open on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 8 a.m.

