Pioneer Community Hospital of Scott (Photo: WBIR)

ONEIDA - Hospital leaders hope to get Scott County's only hospital back open in the next few months now that a new owner prepares to take over.

Pioneer Community Hospital of Scott has been closed since July, following the hospital's parent company filing for bankruptcy.

Tony Taylor, CEO of Scott County Hospital, told 10News that the bill of sale to Florida-based Rennova should be signed on Friday.



PREVIOUS: Scott County's only hospital forced to close after negotiations fail

Scott County will be Rennova's first hospital and the projected reopening date is mid to late April, according to Taylor.

He said they plan to begin taking applications for hospital positions in the next few weeks.

Right now, the closest emergency room to Scott County is Jamestown Regional Medical Center, which is 39 miles away and a 50-minute drive.

The Pioneer Community Hospital of Scott has a history of closing and reopening. The hospital, then Saint Mary’s, closed back in May 2012 when the contract to operate the facility ran out.

The county couldn't reach an agreement with the former operator, Health Management Associates. The county then made a deal with a company called S.M. Promen to reopen the hospital not long after the closure.

The deal fell through when Promen couldn't raise the necessary funds to operate the hospital, bringing the county back to 'square one.'

In December 2013, it reopened as Pioneer, complete with new equipment and updates. But then it had to close once again after the hospital's parent company, Pioneer Health Services, Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The purchase price for Rennova includes assumption of the hospital's debt and liabilities.

(© 2017 WBIR)