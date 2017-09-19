Scripps Lifestyle Studios to start a food-focused digital brand in October

(Photo: Hoar, Lauren, WBIR)

Scripps Lifestyle Studios is gearing up to bring a new food-focused brand to millennials across the internet.

The program is called Genius Kitchen. It focuses on food trends, pop culture, and other related news.

Their library has more than half a million recipes and users can command instant recipe delivery directly to the device of their choice. There will be how-tos, creative cooking tips, and viral-worth social-first content.

The show launches in October but you can see the recipes on GeniusKitchen.com right now.

You can find it on Apple TV, Amazon, Android, YouTube, and Roku but you won't see it on cable.

