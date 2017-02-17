Search continues in Smokies for man who fled from rangers

A newly formed organization aims to be Sevier County's official agency for wildfire victims' long-term recovery. (Photo: WBIR)

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS - Rangers in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are still looking for a man who ran from them during a traffic stop.

According to a park spokesperson, a ranger pulled a car over on Little River Road near the Meigs Falls area around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver got out of the car, ran through the Little River, and into the woods on the opposite side.

Park rangers established a perimeter surrounding the area and called in help from the Sevier County K-9 unit to try to track the man, so far with no success.

The search continues on Friday. The park service was going to bring in helicopters to help search from the air.

Park officials have not identified the man or released any information about why he fled from authorities.

(© 2017 WBIR)