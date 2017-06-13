WBIR
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Search for possible drowning victim near Douglas Lake underway

WBIR 7:55 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

Sevier County officials are searching for a possible drowning suspect near Douglas Lake. 

The sheriff's office said a report came in of a person who went underwater and did not resurface. 

 

 

This story will be updated when more information is available. 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories