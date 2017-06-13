Search for possible drowning victim near Douglas Lake underway

Sevier County officials are searching for a possible drowning suspect near Douglas Lake.
The sheriff's office said a report came in of a person who went underwater and did not resurface.
Sevier County Rescue Squad on scene at Douglas Lake. pic.twitter.com/9bpl4fl8tV— Kendall Morris (@kendallWBIR) June 13, 2017
This story will be updated when more information is available.
