Search planned for Knoxville woman missing since May

KNOXVILLE - More than two months after a Knoxville woman disappeared, her friends and family are gathering to search for her.

Nakisha “Kisha” Scott was last seen between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on May 28 as she was walking toward her husband’s residence on Brookside Avenue, near Knoxville College. The Knoxville Police Department said the couple was separated.

KPD still has an open investigation into Scott's disappearance.

Kisha's loved ones will gather on Boardwalk Boulevard, in the Northshore Town Center development in Farragut, at 4 p.m. Wednesday to search for her.They told 10News that a psychic led them to that area.

