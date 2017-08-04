Search underway for missing West Knox County woman with Alzheimer's

Mary Williams has Alzheimer's and has been missing since Thursday night. (Photo: Custom)

WEST KNOX COUNTY - A Knoxville woman with Alzheimer's has been missing since 11 p.m. Thursday.

Mary Carolyn Williams, 75, was last seen by her family last night at her home in the West Knox County, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

She was last seen wearing a blue pullover and blue pajama bottoms. She's described as a white female, 5'2", 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Williams is believed to be driving a 2012 white Subaru Outback with a Tennessee license plate reading NPC511.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

© 2017 WBIR.COM