Second Fountain City Friday raises money for Joy of Music School

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - Today marked the second "Fountain City Friday" of the summer.

This month, the event raised money for Joy of Music School. People enjoyed music and at The Shoppes at Fountain City Station.

The non-profit gives financially disadvantaged kids free music lessons. Instructors say they want the kids to walk away with a sense of community and self-confidence.

"I've seen kids who've walked in and they are so shy, they cannot look you in the eye. Then they get an instrument in their hands and they start to learn how to perform. In group classes they learn how to work with people from different backgrounds and different cultures. And it's a great community to be a part of," said teacher Jesse Anne Compton.

The next Fountain City Friday charity event will be Friday, August 11.

