Section of Alcoa Highway to be repaved this weekend

BLOUNT COUNTY - A detour will be set up on Alcoa Highway this weekend while crews repair and repave a railroad crossing near State Route 35.

Starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, the section of Alcoa Highway between North Hall Road and Louisville road will be closed to southbound traffic.

The detour route will take Alcoa Highway southbound traffic to North Hall Road or State Route 35 to Bessemer Street, to Louisville Road, and then back to Alcoa Highway.

Signs will be in place to alert drivers of the traffic detour.

Northbound traffic on Alcoa Highway will not be affected.

Alcoa Highway will reopen to southbound traffic by 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

